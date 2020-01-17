Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Assist on opening goal
Burakovsky produced an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
Burakovsky has chipped in with five assists in his last seven appearances. The 24-year-old is up to 29 points (13 goals, 16 helpers) and 83 shots in 44 contests.
