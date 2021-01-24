Burakovsky (upper body) will play in Sunday's game against the Ducks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Burakovsky missed the last three games, but he'll return Sunday and is expected to handle a top-six role once again. The 25-year-old posted three points -- all on the power play -- over two games before suffering the injury.
