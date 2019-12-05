Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Back in action Thursday
Burakovsky (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Canadiens.
Burakovsky was initially labeled a game-time decision for the tilt but will indeed retake his spot among the forward lines after missing the previous three. He's gotten off to a phenomenal start in his first season with the Avs, racking up 21 points through the first 24 contests. If he can remain anywhere near that pace the rest of the way, Burakovsky would blow the doors off his season-high 38 points recorded during the 2015-16 campaign. He'll aim to pick up where he left off Thursday versus a Montreal club that will send backup netminder Cayden Primeau to the crease.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Could return Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Out against Toronto•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Fails to practice•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Not playing Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.