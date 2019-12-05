Burakovsky (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Canadiens.

Burakovsky was initially labeled a game-time decision for the tilt but will indeed retake his spot among the forward lines after missing the previous three. He's gotten off to a phenomenal start in his first season with the Avs, racking up 21 points through the first 24 contests. If he can remain anywhere near that pace the rest of the way, Burakovsky would blow the doors off his season-high 38 points recorded during the 2015-16 campaign. He'll aim to pick up where he left off Thursday versus a Montreal club that will send backup netminder Cayden Primeau to the crease.