Burakovsky had two shots over 14:34 of ice time in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Burakovsky opened the game on the top line but was shifted back to the second line by the time the third period started. He had been filling in for Gabriel Landeskog on the top unit, while Colorado's captain was out on COVID-19 protocol. And that was the case for Saturday's outdoor game, when Landeskog returned to action but on the third line. Head coach Jared Bednar made an in-game tweak of the lines Monday, with Landeskog back on the top line, Burakovsky on the second line and Joonas Donskoi on the third.