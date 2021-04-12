Burakovsky scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.

Burakovsky opened the scoring 7:46 into the game, grabbing a loose puck at the hashmarks and blowing a wrist shot past Anaheim netminder John Gibson. It was the 12th goal of the season for Burakovsky, the sixth year in a row he's tallied at least that many. He's done so in just 38 games this season and would likely be challenging last year's career-high 20 goals if not for the shortened schedule.