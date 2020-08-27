Burakovsky scored a goal and added five hits in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Burakovsky gave the Avalanche their first lead of the game at 4:41 of the second period. The winger is up to four goals, five assists, 11 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in 11 outings. If Burakovsky can get going more consistently on offense, the Avalanche would be able to find balance as opposed to relying on Nathan MacKinnon's line to light the lamp.