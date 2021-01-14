Burakovsky scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Burakovsky tallied just 4:55 into the game, but that was all the Avalanche could get past Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. It was an unusually quiet game for the Avalanche's offense, which averaged 3.37 goals per game last year. Burakovsky is expected to skate with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen at even strength this season, which gives the 25-year-old winger a big boost in fantasy value.