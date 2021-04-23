Burakovsky scored twice in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Burakovsky struck on the power play in the second period and added the game-winner at even strength in the third. The 26-year-old got a chance to play alongside Nathan MacKinnon with Mikko Rantanen (COVID-19 protocol) out for Thursday's game. Burakovsky made the most of the moment and now has 14 goals, 29 points and 76 shots on net through 41 appearances.