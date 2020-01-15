Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Can't find scoresheet Tuesday
Burakovsky (illness) had three shots on goal in 14:06 during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Burakovsky missed practice Monday due to the illness, but he was fine to play in a second-line role Tuesday. He remains at 28 points through 43 games this season and carries solid appeal as a depth winger in fantasy.
