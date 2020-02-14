Burakovsky registered a goal and an assist with two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Burakovsky picked up his 18th goal of the season less than three minutes into the game, converting a 2-on-1 rush with Vladislav Kamenev. He also set up Mikki Rantanen's power-play goal in the final stages of the frame. The multi-point effort gave Burakovsky 43 on the season, extending his career high. He's been on an especially productive run since early January, racking up 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) over his last 13 games.