Burakovsky produced an assist in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Sharks.

Burakovsky helped out on a Samuel Girard goal in the first period. The 26-year-old Burakovsky is up to 12 points, 25 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 16 games. He's firmly entrenched in a middle-six role with second-unit power-play duties -- fantasy managers could do worse than the Austrian-born winger to fill out their forward depth.