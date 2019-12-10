Burakovsky registered an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flames.

After a short two-game dry spell, Burakovsky has recorded points in consecutive games. The winger is up to 23 points, 55 shots and 12 PIM through 27 appearances. While he's not likely to get onto the top line if the Avalanche are healthy, he can still be productive on the second line for the NHL's top-ranked offense (3.70 goals-per-game).