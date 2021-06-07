Burakovsky recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.
Burakovsky has had a rather quiet postseason with three helpers, eight shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through eight contests. The winger put up 44 points in 53 regular-season outings, but he has yet to find a similar scoring touch in the playoffs. He'll likely continue to play in a third-line role.
