Burakovsky notched two assists and four shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers

Burakovsky helped out on goals by linemates Valeri Nichushkin and Nathan MacKinnon in the contest. This snapped a two-game mini-slump for Burakovsky, who has been fairly consistent on offense for the last month. The 27-year-old winger has secured his first 60-point campaign with 22 goals, 38 assists, 144 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 76 outings.