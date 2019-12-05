Burakovsky (upper body) should be considered a game-time call against Montreal on Thursday, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.

Burakovsky missed the past three games due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the winger racked up six goals and three helpers in his previous six contests. Depending on the healthy of Vladislav Kamenev (illness) and Gabriel Landeskog (lower body), the Avs may have to utilize seven defensemen if Burakovsky and the others can't go as well.