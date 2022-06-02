Burakovsky (lower body) won't play in Thursday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Oilers, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Burakovsky was able to finish Game 1 after briefly going to the locker room, but he's apparently had a setback since. With the 27-year-old out, Nicolas Aube-Kubel will return to the lineup on the third line, while Alex Newhook should be in line for more power-play time.
