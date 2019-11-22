Burakovsky collected two assists, one coming on the power play, during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Burakovsky continues to flourish with Mikko Rantanen (lower body) out of the lineup. The 24-year-old has posted two points in each of his last four contests and now has 20 points in 22 games this season. Barring a long-term injury, Burakovsky should finish 2019-20 with a new career-high for points, as his previous best came back in 2015-16 when Burakovsky put up 38 points as a member of the Capitals.