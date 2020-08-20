Burakovsky collected a pair of assist sand two PIM in Wednesday's 7-1 series-clinching win over Arizona in Game 5.

Burakovsky set up first-period goals by Samuel Girard and Nazem Kadri that stretched Colorado's cushion to 3-0. The 25-year-old extended his point streak to four games, and he now boasts three goals and five assists in eight postseason games. He has only generated seven shots in those eight games but is still finding other ways to produce offense on the second line with Kadri and Joonas Donskoi.