Burakovsky notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Burakovsky had the secondary helper on Mikko Rantanen's power-play goal in the first period. In the second, Burakovsky set up Cale Makar for what would be the game-winning tally. The 26-year-old Burakovsky is hot with 11 points in his last nine outings. For the season, he's racked up 38 points (12 on the power play), 88 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 49 contests.