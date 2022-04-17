Burakovsky produced two power-play assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.
Both of Burakovsky's helpers came on power-play tallies by Logan O'Connor. Burakovsky failed to produce at even strength after being moved back down from the top line to the second line, and keeping up his recent scoring pace -- four goals, seven assists in the last eight games -- will be difficult in light of that move.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Tallies in win•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Goal and assist in blowout win•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Reaches 20-goal mark•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Helps out twice•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Moves to top line•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Adds insurance tally•