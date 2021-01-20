Burakovsky (upper body) didn't practice Wednesday, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Burakovsky missed Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings with this injury, and his absence Wednesday doesn't bode well for the winger's availability for Thursday's rematch in Los Angeles. Confirmation of Burakovsky's status one way or the other should emerge prior to puck drop Thursday, but it may be prudent to have a replacement prepared in case he ends up sitting out.