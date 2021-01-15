Burakovsky will skate on the second line for Friday's game against the Blues, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Burakovsky opened the season at left wing on the top line and scored the Avs' lone goal in a 4-1 loss. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar saw an at-times sluggish effort from his team and decided to swap Burakovsky with Gabriel Landeskog, who rejoins Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen on the top line. Burakovsky, a left-handed shot who sees the net better from the right side, prefers right wing and will skate there Friday. His power-play goal Wednesday was scored from the right circle.