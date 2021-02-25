Burakovsky skated on the third line during Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Wild. He had one shot on net over 12:34 of ice time.

In the course of three periods of hockey, Burakovsky was dropped from the first line to the second then the third. The 26-year-old forward is now on a seven-game run without a point and just nine shots. He was replaced on the second line by Joonas Donskoi.