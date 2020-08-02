Burakovsky (undisclosed) is expected to suit up for Sunday's round-robin game against the Blues.
Burakovsky missed Friday's practice but head coach Jared Bednar indicated that it wasn't anything serious. The 25-year-old winger posted his first 20-goal campaign and scored a career-best 45 points in just 58 games during the regular season.
