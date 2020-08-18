Coach Jared Bednar think Burakovsky (undisclosed) will be "good to go" for Wednesday's Game 4 against Arizona, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Burakovsky was hobbled a bit after blocking a shot during Monday's Game 3 victory, but he should slot into his usual spots on Colorado's second line and second power-play unit for Game 4. The 25-year-old winger has been highly productive during postseason play, having racked up three goals and six points in just seven games.