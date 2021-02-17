Burakovsky did not get off a shot and was minus-1 over 18:49 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Vegas.

Burakovsky was one of the Avalanche's hottest performers to the start the season, but the winger has failed to produce a point in four straight. He's firmly spotted in a top-six role, which should give him ample scoring opportunities. Burakovsky has three goals, five assists and 15 shots through 10 games.