Burakovsky scored a goal on six shots and supplied an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Burakovsky helped out on a Pierre-Edouard Bellemare tally before scoring one of his own in the Avalanche's five-goal second period. The 26-year-old Burakovsky finished the regular season hot with five tallies and seven helpers during an eight-game point streak. Overall, the winger has 44 points, 102 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 14 power-play points through 53 outings. He'll look to stay hot as the Avalanche open their first-round playoff series versus the Blues on Monday.