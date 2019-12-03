Burakovsky (upper body) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Burakovsky's absence from practice likely puts him on track to sit out Wednesday's game in Toronto, though coach Jared Bednar suggested the forward may join the Avalanche for the final two games of its road trip Thursday in Montreal and Saturday in Boston. The 24-year-old has missed the Avs' past two games with the upper-body injury.