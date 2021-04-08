Burakovsky scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Wild.
Burakovsky cut the deficit to 4-2 with his second-period tally, but the Avalanche were unable to catch up. The 26-year-old winger has four goals and two assists in his last five outings. He's up to 26 points, 67 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 36 contests in a middle-six role.
