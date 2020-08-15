Burakovsky scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Coyotes during Game 2 of their first-round series.

With just under three minutes left in the third period, Nazem Kadri took a shot from near the half boards that caromed off a skate to Burakovsky in the slot, and the 25-year-old wired a one-timer past Darcy Kuemper for the winner. Burakovsky now has two goals and four points in five playoff games.