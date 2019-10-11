Burakovsky scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Burakovsky did it himself in the third period, beating Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak from the faceoff circle after some sneaky stick-handling. The 24-year-old has a goal, an assist and four PIM in three games so far, occupying a middle-six role.

