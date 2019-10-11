Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: First goal with new team
Burakovsky scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.
Burakovsky did it himself in the third period, beating Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak from the faceoff circle after some sneaky stick-handling. The 24-year-old has a goal, an assist and four PIM in three games so far, occupying a middle-six role.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Helper in Avs debut•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Inks one-year deal•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Headed to Mile High City•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Gets qualifying offer from Caps•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Declines to join Worlds•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Hoping to return to DC•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.