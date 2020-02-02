Burakovsky scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

It's his third straight two-point game and he has points in four consecutive contests (three goals, four assists). Burakovsky is in the middle of a breakout season with 16 goals, 19 assists and 35 points in 47 games. That puts him just three from tying his career mark of 38 in 2015-16. Keep trotting him out there.