Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Four-game point streak
Burakovsky scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.
It's his third straight two-point game and he has points in four consecutive contests (three goals, four assists). Burakovsky is in the middle of a breakout season with 16 goals, 19 assists and 35 points in 47 games. That puts him just three from tying his career mark of 38 in 2015-16. Keep trotting him out there.
