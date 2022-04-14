Burakovsky scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings.

Burakovsky and Nathan MacKinnon helped each other out on goals in the contest. The former scored in the second period and then set up the latter's hat-trick-clinching tally in the third. With three goals and six assists in his last eight games, Burakovsky remains an effective top-six winger. The 27-year-old is up to 21 tallies, 55 points, 130 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 71 appearances.