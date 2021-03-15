Burakovsky scored a goal on three shots, supplied an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Burakovsky set up Nazem Kadri's first-period tally, and Kadri returned the favor in the second. Burakovsky's goal stood as the game-winner. The 26-year-old winger is up to six tallies, 17 points, 46 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in 23 games. He should continue to see fairly consistent offense in a middle-six role.