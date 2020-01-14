Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Good to go against Colorado
Burakovsky (illness) will suit up for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Burakovsky missed Monday's practice due to an illness, but he was feeling fine at morning skate, so he shouldn't have any limitations against the Stars. The 24-year-old Austrian will skate on Colorado's second line and second power-play unit Tuesday.
