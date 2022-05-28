Burakovsky notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

Burakovsky was healthy scratched in the last two games, but he retook his place in the lineup over Alex Newhook on Friday. The move paid off -- the Avalanche's top players were kept quiet, but Burakovsky helped out on a J.T. Compher tally in the second period. The assist was Burakovsky's first point since his three-point effort in Game 4 of the first round versus the Predators. He's at one goal, three helpers, seven shots on net, six hits and a plus-2 rating through eight playoff appearances.