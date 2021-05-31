Burakovsky recorded an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Burakovsky earned the secondary assist on Cale Makar's third-period tally. The 26-year-old Burakovsky has been a little quiet in the playoffs with just two assists, five shots on goal and a plus-1 rating through five appearances. He'll continue to work in a middle-six role with power-play time, but it remains to be seen how much he'll produce.