Burakovsky signed a two-year, $9.8 million contract with the Avalanche on Saturday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Burakovsky set career highs this year in goals (20), assists (25) and power-play points (11). The winger should continue to fill a top-six role with the Avs and could even get the occasional opportunity to play with Nathan MacKinnon on the first line. Heading into the 2020-21 season, Burakovsky should provide top-half fantasy value and figures to push for the 50-point threshold.