Play

Burakovsky (illness) will be a game-time decision for Friday's contest versus the Hurricanes, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Burakovsky traveled with the team after missing the two previous games due to illness, which put him in contention to return to action. His availability should be determined when the team takes the ice for warmups around 6:30 PM ET.

More News
Our Latest Stories