Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: GTD on Friday
Burakovsky (illness) will be a game-time decision for Friday's contest versus the Hurricanes, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Burakovsky traveled with the team after missing the two previous games due to illness, which put him in contention to return to action. His availability should be determined when the team takes the ice for warmups around 6:30 PM ET.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Ready to roll•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Will travel with team•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: No-go against Buffalo•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Joins 20-goal club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.