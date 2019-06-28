Burakovsky was acquired by the Avalanche from the Capitals in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick, 2020 third-round pick and Scott Kosmachuk,Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Burakovsky found himself watching from the press box periodically last season, but still managed 12 goals and 13 helpers in 76 outings. A fresh start with the Avs should give him an opportunity to earn more minutes after averaging a mere 11:08 of ice time in 2018-19.