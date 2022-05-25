Burakovsky is a healthy scratch for Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Burakovsky also missed Game 4, though it was not announced at the time that he was being scratched. Given the Avalanche's depth on offense and his individual struggles -- three points in seven playoff games -- Burakovsky will likely have to wait for an injury to a forward to get back in the lineup.