Burakovsky (upper body) remained inactive for Friday's game against the Ducks.

Burakovsky, who missed games Tuesday and Thursday, was held out again Friday after participating in Thursday's morning skate. The Avalanche recalled Martin Kaut from the taxi squad to take his spot on the active roster Friday. For the two previous games, Colorado went with 11 forwards while carrying a seventh defenseman. Burakovsky could rejoin the team for Sunday's game in Anaheim.