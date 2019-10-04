Burakovsky posted a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

It's a positive first impression for Burakovsky, who joined the Avalanche on a one-year deal after five years with the Capitals. His helper came on Joonas Donskoi's opening tally. After back-to-back 25-point campaigns, Burakovsky will be looking to make a bigger impact on the scoresheet in a contract year.