Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Helper in Avs debut
Burakovsky posted a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
It's a positive first impression for Burakovsky, who joined the Avalanche on a one-year deal after five years with the Capitals. His helper came on Joonas Donskoi's opening tally. After back-to-back 25-point campaigns, Burakovsky will be looking to make a bigger impact on the scoresheet in a contract year.
