Burakovsky registered two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Burakovsky set up Devon Toews' opening tally and added a secondary assist on Cale Makar's power-play snipe, with both goals scored in the first period. The 26-year-old Burakovsky has three scores and five helpers during his five-game point streak. He reached the 40-point mark for the second straight year with 17 goals and 23 helpers in 50 appearances overall.