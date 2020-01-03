Burakovsky registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blues.

Coach Jared Bednar had Burakovsky on the fourth line for Thursday's game, but the winger retained his power-play role. The 24-year-old earned the drop down the lineup after a six-game point drought. He's now at 25 points, which matches his output from each of the last two seasons. He's achieved the mark in only 38 appearances this year -- Burakovsky should challenge his career high of 38 points from 2015-16 if he can regain his early-season form over the second half.