Burakovsky signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Avalanche on Monday.

Colorado sent two drafts picks to Washington in order to acquire Burakovsky in late June, so there was never really any doubt that the restricted free agent would be signed to a new deal ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. The 2013 first-round pick failed to live up to expectations during his time with the Capitals, totaling 145 points in 328 games, so the Avalanche are clearly hoping that a change of scenery will help him tap into his unrealized potential. It's hard to pinpoint what type of role Burakovsky will take on during the upcoming campaign, but he should get more opportunities to contribute than he did with Washington in 2018-19, making him worth a speculative add in deeper fantasy leagues.