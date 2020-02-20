Burakovsky scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Burakovsky netted his 20th goal of the year in the first minute of the second period. His career-best season is now at 45 points, 99 shots and a plus-12 rating. Burakovsky should have a bump in fantasy value for awhile with Mikko Rantanen (upper body) out for multiple weeks.