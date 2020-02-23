Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Late scratch Saturday
Burakovsky will miss Saturday's game versus the Kings due to illness, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Burakovsky is feeling under the weather, further weakening the Avalanche's already thin wing depth. Logan O'Connor will enter the lineup Saturday, while Joonas Donskoi could fill in on the top line.
