Burakovsky scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.

The 25-year-old tied the game at 2-2 with just over five minutes left in the second period, firing a heavy wrist shot past Darcy Kuemper from the left faceoff circle. It was Burakovsky's fifth goal of the season and halted a five-game dry spell. He had managed to produce four assists during that stretch and possesses 13 points in 19 games on the year.