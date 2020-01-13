Play

Burakokvsky (illness) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

At this time, Burakovsky is at least questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Stars. The Austrian forward has been working on the second line lately, and he's produced four helpers over the past five games. If he's able to return for Tuesday's morning skate, Burakovsky will likely play in the Central Division matchup.

